A 4-year-old and a teenager were critically hurt and 11 other people suffered minor injuries after a fire tore through a high-rise building in the Bronx, law enforcement sources say.

The fire broke out at the building on Garden Street, between Prospect and Crotona avenues, in Belmont around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the sources.

The 4-year-old and a 19-year-old were critically hurt, the sources said. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Eleven other people suffered minor injuries, according to the sources.

Fire officials believe the blaze may have started in a trash compactor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.