38% of New Yorkers Report Drinking While Working Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Study

Drinking on the job is becoming more of a normality as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

That’s because more Americans are shifting to a work-from-home lifestyle amid COVID-19, according to a study from Alcohol.org.

The study breaks down the percentage of people who have opted to drink alcoholic beverages while working remotely in each state. In New York, 38% of those surveyed reported drinking while working.

The study found that most Americans are drinking beer while working remotely, while over 1 in 3 are likely to drink more alcohol in isolation.

The study also found that 1 in 5 respondents stockpiled alcohol for self isolation.

Dr. Timothy Sullivan of Staten Island University Hospital answers questions about protecting your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Granted, only 3,000 people were surveyed nationwide for the Alcohol.org study, but the trend holds true in other studies conducted since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A Nielsen study found that alcohol sales were up 55% the week of March 21, as many people were following shelter-in-place orders. Drizly, an alcohol delivery app, saw a massive increase in sales in the last week of March, according to Yahoo Finance.

Viral social media videos poke fun at the collective trend - but while many people are reaching for the “quarintinis,” experts warn that overindulgence may not mix with coronavirus.

According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, repeated alcohol use could lead to a weakened immune system and increased susceptibility to pneumonia. Those who are immunocompromised are at greater risk of developing serious complications related to COVID-19.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams is also urging the public to stay away from alcohol and drugs, tweeting: “As I’ve said before, there are a number of actions we can ALL take to stay healthy right now – like eating well, staying in touch with our friends and loved ones, getting plenty of sleep, and avoiding alcohol and drugs.”

Loneliness, depression and other mental health concerns are also reasons why several Americans are reaching for the booze. Experts say chronic drinkers and their loved ones should be extremely mindful, particularly during layoffs or lost jobs, according to Johns Hopkins.

