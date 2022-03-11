30-Year-Old Shot Dead in Brooklyn Bodega Less Than a Block From Home: Cops

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a Crown Heights bodega Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a man shot around 11:30 p.m. and found Adiyb Ramkissoon shot in the torso inside the corner store on St. Johns Place, less than a block away from his home.

Investigators believe that the suspect followed him indoors before opening fire, striking him in the chest.

Ramkissoon was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. Cops believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.