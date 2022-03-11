gun violence

30-Year-Old Shot Dead in Brooklyn Bodega Less Than a Block From Home: Cops

bodega shooting bk
News 4

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a Crown Heights bodega Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of a man shot around 11:30 p.m. and found Adiyb Ramkissoon shot in the torso inside the corner store on St. Johns Place, less than a block away from his home.

Investigators believe that the suspect followed him indoors before opening fire, striking him in the chest.

Ramkissoon was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. Cops believe the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceBrooklynCrown Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us