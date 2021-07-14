CRIME STOPPERS

3 Wanted in Cinderblock-Throwing, Crate-Chucking Robbery of Duo in NYC

Police released surveillance footage of the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for three men who robbed a duo in the Bronx in a cinderblock-heaving, plastic crate-flinging attack that sent both victims to the hospital last week.

The 47- and 25-year-old victims were standing on Southern Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. July 7 when the trio approached them, according to police.

One of the suspects grabbed a piece of cinderblock and threw it at the 25-year-old, hitting him in the head. That same suspect then chucked a plastic crate at the other victim and dropkicked him to the ground, while a second suspect punched the 47-year-old victim in the face. More punches were then leveled on the 25-year-old, who was then hit in the head with the plastic crate.

The beatings of both victims continued for a time until the trio of suspects stole the older victim's wallet and they all ran off. Both victims were taken to a hospital for lacerations to their heads and pain and bruising from the beatings.

They are expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance footage of the attack (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

