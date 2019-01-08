2019 Governors Ball Lineup Announced

File Photo: Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Bacardi)

What to Know The lineup for the 2019 Governors Ball music festival has been revealed and features some old friends of the festival

Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Mo, Florence + The Machince, Major Lazer, THe Strokes, Nas and Sza are among of the few big names

The festival is slated for May 31 to June 2 at Randall's Island Park. Three-day general admission tickets start at $305

Drum roll please.

Without further ado, the lineup for the 2019 Governors Ball music festival has been revealed and features some old friends of the festival.

Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Mo, Florence + The Machince, Major Lazer, THe Strokes, Nas and Sza are among of the few big names.

Ty Dolla $ign, Lilly Allen and Charli XCX are also scheduled to perform among numerous other artists.

Though there are new breakout acts that will grace the stage, there are a number of familiar ones. The Strokes and Florence + The Machine have played the festival in previous years.

Click here for more information on the festival's officials website.

The festival is slated for May 31 to June 2 at Randall's Island Park. Three-day general admission tickets start at $305.