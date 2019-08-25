NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Cars move along FDR Drive as the sun sets on January 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

A driver was arrested after he hit and killed a motorcyclist who fell off his bike on the FDR Drive, police said.

The motorcyclist was driving in a "reckless manner" on the FDR Drive, near Clinton Street, with a group of other motorcyclists around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday when he fell off his Yamaha into the roadway, the NYPD said.

After he fell, a 20-year-old man driving a 2008 Infiniti north on the FDR hit him, leaving him with head and body trauma, according to police.

The Infiniti driver, identified as Gamal Ibrahim, 20, of Manhattan, remained at the scene and was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the NYPD said.

The motorcyclist, also 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the victim. An investigation is ongoing.