2-Year-Old Child Dies After Being Left in Car for Up to 7 Hours in NJ: Sources

Authorities in Franklin Township, New Jersey, have confirmed the death of a 2-year-old child following reports that a child was left unattended in a car.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC New York that the child may have been left in the car in Somerset County for up to seven hours before they were found around 2 p.m. Tuesday. The child's guardian apparently forgot the child was in the car, the sources said.

“Authorities have notified the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office who will be responding to conduct the investigation. No further details will be released at this time while investigators conduct their investigation," Deputy Chief Frank Roman said in a statement.

Roman added that it's unclear if the vehicle was locked or unlocked.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. No other information was immediately available.