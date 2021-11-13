2-Year-Old Hospitalized After Fall From 9th Floor of Bronx Building: Police

A 2-year-old child fell from the ninth floor of a Bronx building Friday evening, but fortunately survived despite having nothing cushioning his fall, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Forest Houses NYCHA complex in Morrisania, police said. The boy fell from an area in a wall where an air conditioning unit either was or would go, according to police, and landed on the ground outside.

The child, who lived at the location, was conscious and alert when he was taken to Harlem Hospital, according to police, where he is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made, and it was not clear if charges would be filed. An investigation is ongoing.