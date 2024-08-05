2 tourists shoved to tracks at Lower East Side subway station; suspect arrested

Two women reportedly visiting New York City from Mexico were shoved to the tracks at a Manhattan subway station by a person police are describing as emotionally disturbed.

The incident occurred in the middle of the night, around 2:20 a.m. Monday on the Lower East Side.

Cops responded to the station at Essex and Delancey where the women had been waiting for a northbound F train.

A women approached the duo and pushed the first one, 28 years old, onto the tracks "unprovoked," according to sources. Her companion moved to help her back up and the suspect pushed the second woman, 27 years old, down to the tracks as well.

Police said bystanders helped the women up off the tracks. Each sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a female suspect was quickly apprehended, but charges were still pending hours later. Any particular motive or additional details about what led up to the shove was not known.