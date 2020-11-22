Washington Heights

2 Women Die in High-Rise Apartment Fire in Upper Manhattan

More than 75 firefighters responded to a fire reported shortly after midnight on the 24th floor of a 32-story building in Washington Heights

Two women died Sunday in a high-rise fire in upper Manhattan, police said.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight on the 24th floor of a 32-story building in Washington Heights, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

More than 75 firefighters responded and brought the blaze under control in about an hour, the department said.

A 78-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were taken to hospitals suffering from smoke inhalation. Both were pronounced dead, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

The fire was confined to one apartment, the Fire Department said. The cause is under investigation.

