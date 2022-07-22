2 Men Attack NYC Traffic Agent in Brooklyn Issuing Ticket, Hit Him With Car: Police

A New York City traffic agent was attacked by two men as he issued a ticket in Brooklyn, police said, and then was run over by one of the suspects.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 a.m. Friday on Glenwood Road between East 31st Street and Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush, according to police. Investigators said the traffic agent stopped a white 2001 white Ford van to issue a summons, which is when two men got out of the vehicle.

The pair got into an argument with the city worker, and then attacked him, police said. Afterward, police said one of the suspects hopped into a black Infiniti and then struck the traffic agent with the vehicle.

The car was last seen heading west on Glenwood Avenue. Detectives said that the other man got into the white Ford van and took off.

The traffic agent was taken to Maimonides Hospital with a head injury, but was expected to survive.

Part of the attack was captured on surveillance video. Police are searching for the two men involved, and an investigation is ongoing.