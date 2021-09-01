2 Labrador Retrievers Killed by Hit-Run Driver in New Jersey

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed two pet dogs in a Monmouth County community over the weekend.

The Labrador Retrievers were hit on Tinton Avenue in Eatontown around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. One died at the scene and the other later died at a veterinary hospital.

Cops say the driver fled the scene after striking both dogs. The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored Mitsubishi Outlander and should have damage to the front passenger side near the front quarter panel, officials said.

The hit-run driver was last seen traveling north on Route 35 at Tinton Avenue, heading toward Shrewsbury and Red Bank. It wasn't clear if the owner was with the dogs at the time of the accident or if the animals had gotten out alone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eatontown Police at 732-389-7628.