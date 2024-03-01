FDNY

2 hurt in massive morning fire at Harlem deli

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A predawn fire that reportedly sparked in the deli of a Manhattan building triggered a massive firefighter response early Friday morning, and resulted in a couple injuries by the time crews had the scene under control.

The FDNY dispatched firefighters to the Harlem building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a fire inside a deli. The storefront sits on the ground floor, below several floors of occupied apartments.

Arriving crews found fire on the first and second floors of the building.

At least one firefighter and one civilian were injured in the fiery commotion, the FDNY posted on X hours later. The injuries were believed to be minor.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A spokesperson told News 4 that e-bikes were found in the building, but did not say they caused the morning fire. Fire Marshals were continuing to look at the cause and origin.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

FDNYManhattan
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us