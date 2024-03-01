2 hurt in massive morning fire at Harlem deli

A predawn fire that reportedly sparked in the deli of a Manhattan building triggered a massive firefighter response early Friday morning, and resulted in a couple injuries by the time crews had the scene under control.

The FDNY dispatched firefighters to the Harlem building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a fire inside a deli. The storefront sits on the ground floor, below several floors of occupied apartments.

Arriving crews found fire on the first and second floors of the building.

At least one firefighter and one civilian were injured in the fiery commotion, the FDNY posted on X hours later. The injuries were believed to be minor.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

At 4:49 Friday morning, the #FDNY responded to 2059 Powell Avenue in Manhattan for a report of fire that grew to four-alarms. One civilian and one firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/6Wos1xpbCT — FDNY (@FDNY) March 1, 2024

A spokesperson told News 4 that e-bikes were found in the building, but did not say they caused the morning fire. Fire Marshals were continuing to look at the cause and origin.