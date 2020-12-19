Queens

2 Dead, 2 Firefighters Injured in Raging 3-Alarm Queens House Fire

Queens Fatal Fire Dec. 19
LL NYC

Two people died Saturday morning in a massive three-alarm fire in a residential building in Queens.

The call came in just after 5:30 a.m. for the fire in the three-story home on 48th Avenue in the Elmhurst section of Queens.

By 7 a.m., blaze had grown substantially, with at least 138 firefighters responding.

News

The FDNY reported two dead and four injured, including two firefighters with minor injuries on the scene.

Further details on the victims were not immediately available, though the injured, including the firefighters, are expected to survive their wounds.

This is a developing story.

