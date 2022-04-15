2 Dead in Chinatown Apartment Blaze, 6 Hurt

Two people were found dead in an apartment once firefighters extinguished a raging blaze at a Chinatown building early Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a call at the Mulberry Street building around 3:45 a.m. encountered heavy flames on the fifth floor, the deputy assistant chief, John Sarrocco, said.

Both victims were found in an apartment. Their identities weren't immediately clear.

Four other civilians were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, as were two firefighters.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.