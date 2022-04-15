Chinatown

2 Dead in Chinatown Apartment Blaze, 6 Hurt

chinatown
News 4

Two people were found dead in an apartment once firefighters extinguished a raging blaze at a Chinatown building early Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a call at the Mulberry Street building around 3:45 a.m. encountered heavy flames on the fifth floor, the deputy assistant chief, John Sarrocco, said.

Both victims were found in an apartment. Their identities weren't immediately clear.

Four other civilians were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, as were two firefighters.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ChinatownFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us