2 Bodies Found in Bronx Apartment After Woman Reported Maggots in Ceiling

New York City police made a gruesome discovery over the weekend after a woman reported maggots falling from her apartment ceiling.

Officers were called Saturday to the apartment building on Creston Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx. That's where they found badly decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the apartment above Luz Beriguete

"When I woke up I found the living room full of worms. I called the super and told him what was happening," Beriguete told Telemundo 47 in Spanish.

Her super simply thought her upstairs neighbors had forgotten to take out the trash --- but Beriguete recalled hearing gunshots two weeks ago, so she called police.

An investigation is ongoing but law enforcement sources told News 4 that investigators are looking into the possibility that the man and woman died by murder-suicide.

The medical examiner has yet to determine their causes of death.