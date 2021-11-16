New York City

2 Bodies Found in Bronx Apartment After Woman Reported Maggots in Ceiling

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City police made a gruesome discovery over the weekend after a woman reported maggots falling from her apartment ceiling.

Officers were called Saturday to the apartment building on Creston Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx. That's where they found badly decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the apartment above Luz Beriguete

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"When I woke up I found the living room full of worms. I called the super and told him what was happening," Beriguete told Telemundo 47 in Spanish.

Her super simply thought her upstairs neighbors had forgotten to take out the trash --- but Beriguete recalled hearing gunshots two weeks ago, so she called police.

Local

Supporting Our Schools Oct 13, 2020

Supporting Our Schools: How to Donate and Support Local Schools

MTA 8 hours ago

Hochul Announces No MTA Fare Hikes This Year, No Service Cuts Through 2024

An investigation is ongoing but law enforcement sources told News 4 that investigators are looking into the possibility that the man and woman died by murder-suicide.

The medical examiner has yet to determine their causes of death.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityBronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us