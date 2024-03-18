2 bodies found after Brooklyn apartment fire

An investigation is underway after two bodies were pulled from an apartment following a raging fire in Brooklyn.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Bay 29th Street, between Bath and Benson avenues in Bath Beach shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. Cellphone video captured screaming as flames whipped between the windows.

Some residents say they saw people trapped in a second-floor apartment and tried to help them, but the flames were too much. Crews got the fire under control within minutes, the FDNY said.

The medical examiner will determine the identities of the two victims, as well as what killed them.

The fire caused the ceiling to cave in on an electronic store below it, causing $10,000 in damage, according to the owner of the shop. The cause is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.