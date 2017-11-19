2 Seriously Hurt in NYC Apartment Fire: FDNY - NBC New York
OLY-NY

2 Seriously Hurt in NYC Apartment Fire: FDNY

By Ken Buffa

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    An apartment fire early Sunday in the Bronx left two people with seriously injuries. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

    A house fire in the Bronx early Sunday seriously injured two people, firefighters said. 

    A firefighter also suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said. 

    The fire broke out in the basement of a three-story apartment in the Foxhurst neighborhood, firefighters said. Video showed flames leaping from the top floor. 

    Neighbors said several families lived in the apartment, but all of the tenants were related. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC10

    An older person was seen on video receiving CPR on the sidewalk along Home Street. 

    The victims, a woman and a teenage girl, were taken to Jacobi and Lincoln hospitals. 

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us