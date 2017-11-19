2 Seriously Hurt in NYC Apartment Fire: FDNY

An apartment fire early Sunday in the Bronx left two people with seriously injuries. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 2 minutes ago)

A house fire in the Bronx early Sunday seriously injured two people, firefighters said.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out in the basement of a three-story apartment in the Foxhurst neighborhood, firefighters said. Video showed flames leaping from the top floor.

Neighbors said several families lived in the apartment, but all of the tenants were related.

An older person was seen on video receiving CPR on the sidewalk along Home Street.

The victims, a woman and a teenage girl, were taken to Jacobi and Lincoln hospitals.