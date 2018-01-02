Officials and volunteers helped rescue three dogs from the teeth-shattering cold in New Jersey on Sunday.

The North Bergen Police Department said on its Facebook page that officers, New Jersey Humane Society and volunteers from the high school football team responded to help capture two puppies and a mother from an industrial part of the town.

Police said it took about 12 hours to catch the dogs, but it wasn’t clear how long they had been out in the frigid temperature before that. The dogs were found unattended.

The New Jersey Humane Society temporarily housed the three dogs and on Monday they were transferred to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center. The center will help find the pooches a forever home.