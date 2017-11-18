Prosecutors released these mugshots of Merciful Parks and Jeffrey Rincon.

Two men were arrested in the parking lot of Garden State Plaza with 1,500 bags of heroin, prosecutors said.

The men had tried to sell some of the drugs to undercover officers, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

An undercover officer had previously purchased two bricks of heroin from the pair and made plans to buy another 30 bricks on Friday.

They met in the mall parking lot in Paramus, prosecutors said. After the sale, the men were arrested without incident.

Merciful Parks, 24, and Jeffrey H. Rincon, 28, were charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, among other charges.

It wasn't clear whether Parks or Rincon had attorneys.