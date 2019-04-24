What to Know An 18-year-old driver died and two of his teen passengers were critically hurt after he veered off a highway and hit a tree, police said

The driver was on the Southern State Parkway when he made contact with another car and lost control of his vehicle, according to police

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy are in critical condition; another 19-year-old passenger has non-life threatening injuries

An 18-year-old driver died and two of his three teenage passengers were critically injured after he veered off a Long Island highway and hit a tree, police said.

The driver, identified by police as Aaron Jagroop, of South Ozone Park in Queens, was traveling east on the Southern State Parkway, west of Exit 35, in Babylon in a Toyota Sienna when he made contact with a Toyota Camry and lost control of his car, New York State Police said.

Jagroop’s vehicle then flew off the roadway onto the right shoulder of the highway and hit a tree, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Jagroop’s three passengers — a 16-year-old girl from South Ozone Park, a 15-year-old boy from Jamaica, Queens, and a 19-year-old boy from South Ozone Park — were also taken to the hospital after the crash.

The 16-year-old girl and the 15-year-old boy were listed in critical condition as of Wednesday evening, police said. The 19-year-old boy was being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Camry wasn’t injured, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call 631-756-3300.