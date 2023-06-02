17-Year-Old Stabbed While Riding D Train in Brooklyn; Police Search for 3 Teens

A 17-year-old was stabbed while riding the subway in Brooklyn Friday night, and police said they believe three other teenagers may be responsible for the attack.

The incident occurrent just after 9 p.m. aboard a Manhattan-bound D train approaching the Union Street subway station in Park Slope, according to police. The victim and the alleged attackers got involved in an argument, when things quickly turned violent.

The victim was stabbed in the thigh, police said. A motive for the stabbing and what sparked the argument was not immediately clear, nor was it known whether the victim and the attackers knew each other.

The three teens, all males, fled the scene immediately after the train arrived at Union Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

An investigation is ongoing.