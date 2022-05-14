15 Hurt, Including 3 Firefighters, in Overnight Brooklyn Apartment Blaze

An apartment fire in Brooklyn resulted in injuries to over a dozen people, including three firefighters, early Saturday morning, city fire officials said.

At least twelve people were hurt along with the three firefighters working to get control of the overnight blaze in Sheepshead Bay.

The fire sparked just before 4 a.m. on the first floor of the 7-story building on Homecrest Avenue near Shore Parkway.

FDNY crews were able to get the fire under control after roughly an hour.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All injuries sustained in the blaze were considered minor.

An investigation continues into how the cause of Saturday's fire.