A 15-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Westchester County, state police said Saturday.

Reece Ferrara was pronounced dead Friday at Westchester Medical Center, state police said.

Ferrara was riding an ATV on Blackberry Hill Road in Somers at about 11:30 a.m. when he struck a concrete mailbox pillar, police said. He was ejected from the vehicle.

State police were investigating.