14-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Murder of Teen Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on murder charges two days after a teenage boy, also 14, was shot in a Bronx building lobby overnight.

Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue in Fordham shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday found the teenager, later identified as Jacob Borbon of Radcliff Avenue, with a bullet wound in his chest, authorities say.

Video showed officers trying to help the teen. Borbon was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation found he had been shot in a building lobby on East 194th Street. Surveillance video showed Borbon running in the street, just steps away from the apartment lobby — and moments later, he would collapse and die. A lone shoe belonging to the teen was left in the middle of the crime scene.

Officials did not release the identity of the alleged shooter -- due to the suspect's age. The department said faced charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal weapon possession.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they are looking into the possibility that it was an accidental shooting involving a group of people in the apartment lobby.

Borbon's address suggested he did not live at the location where he was shot, but the teen's stepfather said that he believes Borbon knew the shooter.

"I’m pretty sure he did. Pretty sure he was with him and stuff like that. With the wrong crowd. Time will tell," said Victor Lopez.