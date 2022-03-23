14-Year-Old Assaulted in East New York Train Station

Police are looking for a group of people involved in assaulting a 14-year-old on March 14th.

This happened in the Van Siclen subway station around 4:00 p.m.. Police say the group approached the boy and then punched him multiple times in the head and torso.

The group then fled the subway station.

Police say the boy had swelling and bruising, but is expected to recover.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.