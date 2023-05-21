13-Year-Old Brain Dead After Shot Near Staten Island Basketball Court: Police

A 13-year-old shot in the head near a basketball court on Staten Island Friday afternoon has been declared brain dead, officials say.

Police are still looking for the shooter responsible for sending the teenage victim to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was listened in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the head.

Police and fire officials said the 13-year-old was shot at the Dr. Maggie Howard Playground, near the Stapleton Houses on Warren Street and Gordon Street just before 4 p.m.

The shooting occurred about a block away from his school, I.S. 49, as the teen was hanging out with a group of friends, police said. That's when another teen a distance away fired two gunshots into the group, with one of the bullets striking the teen in the face, according to witnesses. Police said the shooter is believed to be between the ages of 15-18, and about 5'7.

Community activist Malcolm Penn knows the boy and said he was looking forward to graduating from 8th grade in June.

"We’re just praying that he pulls through. That’s it at this point. Being there for the family and praying he pulls through," said Penn. "Very energetic kid. Just out having fun on a beautiful day like a 13-year old does."

The victim has not been identified. It was not clear if he was the was the intended target of the shooting, or a bystander.

"We’re just telling everyone to cease fire man. Put the guns down. Summer time is coming people have to be outside," said Penn.

A police investigation is ongoing.