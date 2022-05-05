13-Year-Old Boy Lured to Sex Attack by Knife-Wielding Man in Brooklyn: Cops

Police are looking for a sexual predator who forced a 13-year-old boy to an unknown location at knifepoint and attacked him earlier this week, authorities say.

The boy was walking near Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street shortly before 4 p.m. Monday when cops say the stranger engaged him in conversation.

The suspect then told the boy he had a knife and, armed with that weapon, directed the boy to an unknown location, where he sexually attacked him, police say.

The boy was taken to a hospital for evaluation but wasn't physically injured.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.