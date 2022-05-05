13-Year-Old Boy Lured to Sex Attack by Knife-Wielding Man in Brooklyn: Cops

Police are looking for a sexual predator who forced a 13-year-old boy to an unknown location at knifepoint and attacked him earlier this week, authorities say.
The boy was walking near Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street shortly before 4 p.m. Monday when cops say the stranger engaged him in conversation.
The suspect then told the boy he had a knife and, armed with that weapon, directed the boy to an unknown location, where he sexually attacked him, police say.
The boy was taken to a hospital for evaluation but wasn't physically injured.
Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
