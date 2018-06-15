Thirteen people were injured in an accident involving an MTA bus and pickup truck in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police say.

It's not clear what caused the crash at East 180th Street and Morris Park Avenue after 1 p.m., but fire officials said 13 people were hurt.

Two people refused medical attention but 11 others were taken to area hospitals including Westchester Square Medical Center and St. Barnabas Hospital. Six of them had serious, non-life threatening injuries; five others had minor injuries.



