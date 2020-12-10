Long Island

12-Year-Old Suffolk County Girl Reported Missing: Police

Keithy Obando was last seen at her Copiague home at 7 a.m. Thursday, according to police. She was reported missing by a family member at around 11 a.m.

Keithy Obando
Suffolk County Police Department

Suffolk County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old Copiague girl who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Keithy Obando was last seen at her home, located at Pio XI St., at 7 a.m, according to police. She was reported missing by a family member at around 11 a.m.

Obando is described as Hispanic, 4' 11" tall, and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing jeans, a purple puffy coat and purple and white sneakers. Obando speaks both English and Spanish, according to police.

News

Staten Island 1 hour ago

Staten Island DA Issues New Statement on Defiant Bar Owner, Tells Mayor, Gov to Back Off

Newark 3 hours ago

‘We Don't Live in Short Hills:' Newark Mayor, Fearful of COVID Trends, Eyes New Restrictions

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Obando’s location to call 911 or the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk CountymissingCopiaguekeithy obando
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us