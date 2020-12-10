12-Year-Old Suffolk County Girl Reported Missing: Police

Suffolk County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old Copiague girl who was reported missing Thursday morning.

Keithy Obando was last seen at her home, located at Pio XI St., at 7 a.m, according to police. She was reported missing by a family member at around 11 a.m.

Obando is described as Hispanic, 4' 11" tall, and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing jeans, a purple puffy coat and purple and white sneakers. Obando speaks both English and Spanish, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Obando’s location to call 911 or the First Squad at 631-854-8152.