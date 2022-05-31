12-Year-Old Student Brings Loaded Handgun to NJ School: Police

Police in New Jersey said a 12-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to school Tuesday morning.

The boy had the firearm in his backpack when he arrived at North Star Academy Charter School of Newark, according to police. They did not say how the gun was discovered.

Police talked with the boy after the gun was found, and so far have not filed any charges.

A spokesperson for North Star said that "staff acted decisively to ensure everyone’s safety. We were in immediate communication with the proper authorities and our families. The authorities arrived, secured the area and communicated to us that it was safe to resume classes. All students and staff were safe and accounted for during this time."

It comes after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed. In the days that followed the shooting, guns were found at or near schools in Brooklyn and Yonkers, but no injuries occurred.