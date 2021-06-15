12-Year-Old NY Girl Drowns in Family's Backyard Pool

Detectives are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl who drowned in her family's backyard pool on Long Island Monday, Suffolk County cops said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a home on Association Road in Bellport after getting a call about the unresponsive child, Addison Delossantos, in the pool around 7:20 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Delossantos was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.