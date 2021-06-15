Long Island

12-Year-Old NY Girl Drowns in Family's Backyard Pool

It wasn't clear who else was home at the time

Detectives are investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl who drowned in her family's backyard pool on Long Island Monday, Suffolk County cops said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a home on Association Road in Bellport after getting a call about the unresponsive child, Addison Delossantos, in the pool around 7:20 p.m.

Delossantos was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

