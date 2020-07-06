12-Year-Old Boy, Man Die in NYC Apartment Fire; 8 Others Hurt

A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man were killed early Monday in an apartment fire in Brooklyn, while at least eight others were hurt, some of them seriously, officials say.

Five firefighters were among those injured when flames broke out at a five-story building on Linden Boulevard near Bedford Avenue around 2 a.m. One of those firefighters suffered a serious injury; the rest are expected to be OK.

At least three civilians were also hurt in the blaze: an 82-year-old woman, who was critically injured, a 30-year-old woman and another person about whom no details were immediately available.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fire and an investigation is ongoing.