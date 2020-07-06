Flatbush

12-Year-Old Boy, Man Die in NYC Apartment Fire; 8 Others Hurt

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man were killed early Monday in an apartment fire in Brooklyn, while at least eight others were hurt, some of them seriously, officials say.

Five firefighters were among those injured when flames broke out at a five-story building on Linden Boulevard near Bedford Avenue around 2 a.m. One of those firefighters suffered a serious injury; the rest are expected to be OK.

At least three civilians were also hurt in the blaze: an 82-year-old woman, who was critically injured, a 30-year-old woman and another person about whom no details were immediately available.

Local

reopening 1 hour ago

NYC Enters Phase III Minus Indoor Dining as New Possible Virus Mutation, Travel Fuel Fresh Fear

Harlem 5 hours ago

Black Lives Matter Mural in Harlem Damaged by Tire Tracks: Organizer

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fire and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

FlatbushBrooklynFDNYBrooklyn fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us