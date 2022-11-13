Bronx

12-Year-Old Boy Slashed in Chest at Bronx Playground: Cops

Police did not announce any arrests

By NBC New York Staff

A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was slashed across the chest at a playground Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 911 call came in around 3:30 p.m. for the violent assault at the Marble Hill Playground in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

The young victim had been slashed with an unknown object by a teenage boy, authorities said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive.

