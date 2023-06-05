1 killed, 4 hurt after alleged drunk driver plows into pedestrians at NYC intersection

An alleged drunk driver faces manslaughter and other charges after he plowed into multiple people at a Manhattan intersection, killing one and injuring others, police said.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Third Avenue and East 21 Street in Gramercy, according to police. The driver of a Hyundai Sonata veered off the road, striking a cyclist and three other people before crashing into a van, police said.

A 23-year-old man was struck while crossing the street within the crosswalk, according to police, and then the driver swerved to the right, hitting an 18-year-old man riding an e-bike. The sedan then went onto the sidewalk, ramming into a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old woman who were walking.

The car finally came to a halt after crashing into the back of a parked Chevy van with no one inside, police said.

The man who was struck while crossing the street was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman walking in the sidewalk was critically injured, while the two other people struck were also hospitalized with leg injuries, but are expected to recover.

A 25-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was also hospitalized, but is also expected to be OK.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Mahbub Ali, was charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, assault and driving while intoxicated. He was not injured in the crash, and was taken into custody at the scene.

It was not clear what the blood alcohol content was for Ali, who lives in Queens. Attorney information for him was not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.