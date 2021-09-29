1 in 9 New Jerseyans Has Had COVID-19; State Surpasses 1M Positive PCR Test Results

More than 1,000,000 positive PCR tests have been reported in the Garden State since March 2020, meaning that approximately one in nine New Jerseyans has had COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy revealed Wednesday.

"I should note that yesterday we crossed the threshold of one million positive PCR tests going back to March of 2020 -- that's roughly one in nine New Jerseyans," Murphy said. "I don't think any one of us could have imagined hitting that number back 19 months ago, but here we are."

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 NUMBERS:

➡️1,608 new positive PCR tests

➡️1,001,635 total positive PCR tests

➡️519 new positive antigen tests

➡️150,608 total positive antigen tests



The positivity rate is 6.10%.



The statewide rate of transmission is currently 0.97. pic.twitter.com/KlmDdGWAGC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 29, 2021

As of Wednesday, 1,001,635 positive PCR tests have been reported in the state. New Jersey currently has a 0.97 rate of transmission and a positivity rate of 6.10%, with 24,613 total confirmed COVID-related deaths.

New Jersey officials took the time Wednesday to continue advocating for residents to get vaccinated.

According to the governor, the number should be a reminder "of not only getting vaccinated and reducing your overall chances of contracting the coronavirus, but also of the importance of continuing to keep up the practices that have so far gotten us through this pandemic, including masking, keeping social distancing and just using our common sense."

As of Wednesday morning, 11,651,798 total doses have been administered in New Jersey, with 5,844,483 individuals who live, work, or study in New Jersey being fully vaccinated.

Murphy also reminded the public, that certain individuals are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine booster shot.