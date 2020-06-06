1 Dead After Traffic Stop Turns Violent in New Rochelle

A suspect is dead after a traffic stop in New Rochelle turned into a confrontation with a gun, police there said early Saturday morning.

Officers stopped a car near Potter Avenue and Pierce Street just before 11 p.m. Friday for what the police later described in a statement as multiple traffic and vehicle violations.

A passenger fled the car on foot after the stop; the police gave chase, ultimately firing a Taser to try and stop him. After a struggle, police said, the suspect pulled a gun and tried to fire on the officers.

One officer returned fire, hitting the suspect once. He died in an ambulance en route to the hospital. Police had not released his name or other information as of early Saturday.

Both the Westchester County DA's Office and state Attorney General's Office are investigating; neither was immediately available for comment early Saturday.