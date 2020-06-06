police-involved shooting

1 Dead After Traffic Stop Turns Violent in New Rochelle

Police say they fired a Taser at the suspect, who drew a gun and pointed it at an officer

NBC New York

A suspect is dead after a traffic stop in New Rochelle turned into a confrontation with a gun, police there said early Saturday morning.

Officers stopped a car near Potter Avenue and Pierce Street just before 11 p.m. Friday for what the police later described in a statement as multiple traffic and vehicle violations.

A passenger fled the car on foot after the stop; the police gave chase, ultimately firing a Taser to try and stop him. After a struggle, police said, the suspect pulled a gun and tried to fire on the officers.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

George Floyd Jun 5

NYPD Suspends Two Officers Seen in Videos Shoving, Pepper-Spraying Protesters

protests Jun 5

De Blasio Says NYC Curfew Stays as Outcry Mounts Over NYPD Arrests of Essential Workers

One officer returned fire, hitting the suspect once. He died in an ambulance en route to the hospital. Police had not released his name or other information as of early Saturday.

Both the Westchester County DA's Office and state Attorney General's Office are investigating; neither was immediately available for comment early Saturday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

police-involved shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us