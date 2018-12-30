1 Dead, 1 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Danbury

One person has died and one other person is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Danbury on Saturday night.

Officers were called to an elderly housing complex, also known as the Glen Apartments, on Memorial Drive after getting a report of a suspicious male around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man with a knife walking around the exterior of the property.

According to police, after a brief confrontation with the man, an officer deployed his taser, but it was ineffective.

Shortly after, a second officer fired multiple rounds from his duty weapon and hit the man at least once, police said. A tenant, who is also a female relative of the man, also suffered a gunshot wound as a result of the discharge of the officer's weapon.

The tenant and the man were transported to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The tenant is listed in critical, but stable condition, according to officers.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The Connecticut State Police are investigating the use of force incident.