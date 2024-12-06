New twist in real estate rip-off claims

The attorney for radio talk show host DJ Envy, whose real name is Rashaun Casey, is blasting investors who say they were victimized in a real estate scheme orchestrated by the celebrity’s former business partner.

In October 2023, federal authorities in New Jersey charged Cesar Pina, nicknamed ‘Flippin’ NJ, with wire fraud, accusing him of running a Ponzi-type real estate enterprise offering investors an opportunity to flip houses in distressed New Jersey neighborhoods.

Pina often appeared on Envy’s syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club. By that time, several investors who paid anywhere from $100,000 to a million dollars, had filed civil lawsuits against Cesar, his wife, and Casey.

Cesar’s attorney tried to delay the civil lawsuits because of the criminal case, but a judge recently denied that request.

Attorneys for several investors say they have already obtained bank records showing that the Pinas systematically cleaned out multiple bank accounts and moved money, sometimes hours, after receiving investor funds.

“I would estimate that between $25 and $50 million that was taken from bank accounts,” said Alexander Schachtel, who represents 12 investors. Attorneys for alleged victims claim Envy/Casey should be held liable for promoting Pina.

“None of us would have invested with Cesar if it had not been for Envy’s endorsement,” said Luis Hernandez, who paid $250,000 to invest.

Casey’s attorney, Dan Marchese, blasted the plaintiffs, accusing them of smearing the celebrity’s good name and reputation in the hope of shaming him into some type of financial resolution.

“This is green-mail, pure and simple,” he said.

Pina is scheduled to be back in federal court in Newark on Monday for a bail revocation hearing.

Sources close to the investigation tell News 4 he may be accused of engaging in new real estate transactions and attempting to contact witnesses.