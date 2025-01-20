What time does the inauguration start today? TV timing

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office in a few hours inside the Capitol Rotunda, becoming the 47th president of the United States as he begins his second term.

The inauguration's swearing-in ceremony was originally scheduled for the west front of the U.S. Capitol but was moved inside because of the below-freezing wind chills set for Washington.

When will Donald Trump be sworn into office?

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office shortly before noon.

According to the Architect of the Capitol, "The 20th amendment to the Constitution specifies that the term of each elected President of the United States begins at noon on January 20 of the year following the election. Each president must take the oath of office before assuming the duties of the position."

Here is the exact language of the 20th amendment: "The terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3d day of January, of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin."

President Donald Trump Inauguration schedule of events

While the exact timing of Monday's events has not been released, the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee has shared a schedule of events.

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

Liberty Inaugural Ball

Starlight Ball

How to watch the President Donald Trump Inauguration?

Viewers can watch the inauguration ceremonies live starting at 10 a.m. all the way through 4 p.m. on NBC on television, on Peacock, or wherever you stream.

Here's more information on the NBC 4 New York streaming channel and how to watch it.