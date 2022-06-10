If Rangers Win Game 6, Justin Bieber Show Could Get Bumped Again

Not everyone in New York may be thrilled if the Rangers make it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final.

It turns out Madison Square Garden has a Justin Bieber make-up concert scheduled for Tuesday, the same night the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning could face off for the last time. That is, if the Rangers take Game 6.

Tampa Bay holds a one game advantage over New York (3-2), and if they can fend off the Rangers on Saturday night and clench the series, they'll be no need for a seventh.

The Lightning took Game 5 on Thursday, after scoring twice in the last five minutes to seal a 3-1 victory.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eager Bieber fans hoping to keep their Tuesday night date with the superstar may not have to wait long if the singer gets the boot.

Sports Illustrated reports that the June 14 concert, if bumped for the final hockey game, would be rescheduled for the next day, June 15.

Bieber is back in town for two concerts, Monday and Tuesday, after he had to cancel shows back in July 2021.