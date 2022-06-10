Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York Rangers

Rangers Fan Arrested for Brutal Sucker-Punch of Tampa Fan After Game 5 Loss

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-1 to take a 3-games-to-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final

Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game Five
Al Bello

A New York Rangers fan is facing assault charges after a now-viral video captured him brutally sucker-punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan following the Rangers' playoff loss Thursday night.

Tampa scored twice in the last five minutes to seal a 3-1 victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference final series.

After the game, as fans exited two men apparently got into a verbal dispute. A video posted to Twitter shows what happened next - the Rangers fan wheeled around and delivered a stunning left hook to the Tampa fan's face, flattening him.

The video was seen more than 1.2 million times in 10 hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the NYPD, a Good Samaritan witnessed the incident and tried to stop the assailant, who then punched him in the face too.

Police and security were able to ultimately locate James Anastasio, 29, of Staten Island while he was still at MSG and arrest him.

Local

Fifth Avenue 4 mins ago

National Puerto Rican Day Parade Is Sunday in NYC — Here Are All the Key Details

7 Train 18 mins ago

Rush Hour Stabbing to Face Sends NYC Straphanger to Hospital; Perp Flees Station

Anastasio faces two counts each of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Both of the victims declined medical attention, police said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York RangersMadison Square GardenTampa Bay Lightning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us