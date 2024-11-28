Here's the restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2024: See the complete list

If you're looking for a Thanksgiving meal or have to make a pivot after your turkey didn't come out as expected, there are plenty of restaurants and fast-food establishments open on Thanksgiving Day.

We put together a list of the restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2024?

This is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local location for exact holiday hours since some will be closing early.

7-Eleven

Applebee's

Boston Market

Burger King: Some locations will be closed

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Dunkin'

Fogo de Chão

IHOP

Kripsy Kreme

McDonald's

Ruby Tuesday

Starbucks

Subway

Texas de Brazil

Waffle House

Wendy's

Here's the restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day

Here's a list of restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most will reopen on Friday.: