Thanksgiving

Here's the restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2024: See the complete list

Some of the open restaurants on Thanksgiving Day include Applebee's, Boston Market and Starbucks

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking for a Thanksgiving meal or have to make a pivot after your turkey didn't come out as expected, there are plenty of restaurants and fast-food establishments open on Thanksgiving Day.

We put together a list of the restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2024?

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

This is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local location for exact holiday hours since some will be closing early.

  • 7-Eleven
  • Applebee's
  • Boston Market
  • Burger King: Some locations will be closed
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny's
  • Dunkin'
  • Fogo de Chão
  • IHOP
  • Kripsy Kreme
  • McDonald's
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • Starbucks
  • Subway
  • Texas de Brazil
  • Waffle House
  • Wendy's

Here's the restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's a list of restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most will reopen on Friday.:

  • Chick-fil-A
  • Chili's
  • Costco
  • In-N-Out Burger
  • Long John Silver's
  • Olive Garden
  • Panda Express
  • Panera Bread
  • Raising Cane's
  • Red Lobster
  • Shack Shake: Most are closed, according to the company's website
  • Taco Bell
  • Texas Roadhouse

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us