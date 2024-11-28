Here's the restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2024: See the complete list

If you're looking for a Thanksgiving meal or have to make a pivot after your turkey didn't come out as expected, there are plenty of restaurants and fast-food establishments open on Thanksgiving Day.
We put together a list of the restaurants open and closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.
Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2024?
This is a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local location for exact holiday hours since some will be closing early.
- 7-Eleven
- Applebee's
- Boston Market
- Burger King: Some locations will be closed
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Dunkin'
- Fogo de Chão
- IHOP
- Kripsy Kreme
- McDonald's
- Ruby Tuesday
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Texas de Brazil
- Waffle House
- Wendy's
Here's the restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day
Here's a list of restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most will reopen on Friday.:
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili's
- Costco
- In-N-Out Burger
- Long John Silver's
- Olive Garden
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Raising Cane's
- Red Lobster
- Shack Shake: Most are closed, according to the company's website
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse