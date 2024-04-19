Botched Botox injections sicken at least three people in NYC: What to know about symptoms

Botched Botox injections have been linked to an outbreak of sickness in New York City and across the country, according to health officials.

Federal officials are still trying to determine the source of the fake botulinum toxin (a.k.a. Botox) injections. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said many of the injections were done in "non-medical" settings, like homes or spas.

Botox injections are made from the same toxin that can cause botulism. That toxin will attack nerve cells in the body and could lead to paralysis, especially for facial muscles around the eyes, face and mouth.

Patients experienced serious symptoms including double-vision, shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing and more. According to the CDC, at least 22 people in 11 states have experienced bad reactions after getting the counterfeit treatments. Nine people have been hospitalized, while four were treated with a botulism antitoxin. No deaths have been reported.

On Friday, the New York City Health Department said three people have had to go to emergency departments after getting injections of botulinum toxin in their face, neck, upper back or armpits.

Within days or weeks of getting the shots, the three developed a range of symptoms, from double vision and drooping eyelids to difficulty swallowing, breathing and raising their arms.

Two were hospitalized, and one needed to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

“New Yorkers should not be getting injections from friends or at parties,” NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a press release Friday. “A price that is too good to be true, or if a service provider does not explain the risks and side effects of the procedure, are clear warning signs that the products or services may not be legitimate and could pose a risk to your health.”

All cases are under investigation. At least one of the NYC cases involved a fake Botox treatment being administered by an unlicensed person.

NBC News' Erika Edwards contributed to this report.