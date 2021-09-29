15 Cases of Lead Poisoning Linked to Use of Ceramic Ware, NYC Health Department Warns

What to Know Health officials warned New Yorkers on Tuesday to stop using ceramic dishes and cups that aren't food-safe after several cases of lead poisoning were recently reported

Ceramics that aren't food-safe have been found to have lead levels that are thousands of times greater than the allowable limit, according to the health department

Lead exposure can cause learning and behavior problems in children, DOH officials said. In adults, it can increase blood pressure and affect the brain, kidneys and reproductive organs

Health officials warned New Yorkers on Tuesday to stop using ceramic dishes and cups that aren't food-safe after at least 15 cases of lead poisoning were reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New York City Health Department said traditional ceramic ware has been linked to cases of children and adults with elevated blood lead levels as high as 53 micrograms per deciliter, which is more than 10 times higher than the number that indicates significant exposure to lead.

“Do not use decorative ceramics or those not intended for food use when preparing or serving meals. If you’re not sure if it’s food safe, just err on the side of caution and don’t use it," Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. "New Yorkers who use these products should stop using them and speak with their doctor to ask for a blood lead test as soon as possible.”

Ceramics that aren't food-safe have been found to have lead levels that are thousands of times greater than the allowable limit, according to the health department. Lead is often used in decorative paint or glaze on ceramic ware and it can be transferred to food or drink that are served in them; it cannot be washed away or removed.

Symptoms of lead poisoning include abdominal pain, constipation, tiredness, headaches, irritability, loss of appetite, memory loss, pain or tingling in the hands and/or feet and physical weakness, according to the CDC. However, these symptoms are often overlooked and people with high lead levels in their blood may not look or feel sick.

Lead exposure can cause learning and behavior problems in children, DOH officials said. In adults, it can increase blood pressure and affect the brain, kidneys and reproductive organs. For pregnant people, it can increase the risk of miscarriage and affect the unborn baby.