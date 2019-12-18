Man Gives His First Class Seat to 88-Year-Old ‘Out of the Kindness of His Own Heart’

What to Know Manchester-based woman took to Facebook to share a heartwarming story about her many travels

Leah Amy shares the story of her favorite passengers -- Jack, a young man who gave up his first-class seat to Violet, an 88-year-old retired nurse

The post has already garnered thousands of likes

This next feel-good story will surely melt the iciest of hearts and get anyone into the holiday spirit.

In a Facebook post last week, that has since been liked more than 7,800 times, a Manchester-based woman took to Facebook to share a heartwarming story about her many travels.

According to Leah Amy, who says she encountered a number of athletes, movie stars and supermodels on flights she's operated, she met her two favorite passengers on a flight from New York -- a young man named Jack and an 88-year-old retired nurse named Violet (although she jokingly says she wishes they were named Jack and Rose -- referring to the beloved characters in the blockbuster movie Titanic).

Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some... Posted by Leah Amy on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Amy recalls that Jack and his family purchased first-class seats on a flight back to the UK from New York. However, Jack spent the flight in economy because he switched seats with Violet who was on her way back home after seeing her daughter.

"He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too," Amy's post reads in part.

Amy went on to say that Violet's dream "has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true" -- she even asked for a "selfie" to prove to her daughter she was in first-class!

It is unclear what airline witnessed this sweet moment. According to Complex.com, Amy is a flight attendant with Virgin Atlantic. News 4 New York reached out to Amy for comment but did not immediately hear back.

"Can you even cope," she ends her heartwarming and adorable post.

No, we can't. No, we can't!