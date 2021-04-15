Dog Saved After Paw Gets Stuck in Moving Escalator at Journal Square PATH Station

Some quick-acting Port Authority police officers rescued a dog that got its paw stuck in an escalator at a Jersey City PATH station Wednesday, authorities say.

Officers Anthony Manfredini and Matthew Maiello were at the Journal Square PATH Station around 1:15 p.m. when the two heard a woman's panic screams, followed by a "yelping" sound. They race to the source of the noise and found a dog whimpering, its left paw caught in the bottom of an escalator at the station.

The pup's desperate owner was screaming for help nearby, officials said.

Manfredini hit the emergency stop button on the escalator, while Maiello called in emergency service unit personnel to assist. Three ESU officers -- Mark Legic, Andrew Vignapiano and Eric Block, responded and unbolted the claw plate of the escalator while Manfredini comforted and held the dog to prevent further injury.

The officers worked together to pry the grate from the motor stairs and free the dog’s paw, according to the Port Authority's account.

The dog, a male named Scott, suffered multiple lacerations and puncture wounds to his rear paw and needed medical attention. A sergeant at the scene, Angel Lopez, flagged down a taxi for her and paid the fare to an animal hospital.

There was no immediate update on the animal's condition Thursday, but by the looks of the image above, it appears he will make it through OK.