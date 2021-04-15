GOOD NEWS

Dog Saved After Paw Gets Stuck in Moving Escalator at Journal Square PATH Station

A woman's panicked screams and a "yelping" sound sent the two Port Authority police officers racing toward the escalator

journal square path
Port Authority handout

Some quick-acting Port Authority police officers rescued a dog that got its paw stuck in an escalator at a Jersey City PATH station Wednesday, authorities say.

Officers Anthony Manfredini and Matthew Maiello were at the Journal Square PATH Station around 1:15 p.m. when the two heard a woman's panic screams, followed by a "yelping" sound. They race to the source of the noise and found a dog whimpering, its left paw caught in the bottom of an escalator at the station.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pup's desperate owner was screaming for help nearby, officials said.

Local

GOOD NEWS 6 hours ago

NJ Best Friends Get Accepted to Multiple Ivy League Schools

COVID-19 1 hour ago

Breakthrough COVID Infections: What Are They and Who Is More Likely to Report Them?

Manfredini hit the emergency stop button on the escalator, while Maiello called in emergency service unit personnel to assist. Three ESU officers -- Mark Legic, Andrew Vignapiano and Eric Block, responded and unbolted the claw plate of the escalator while Manfredini comforted and held the dog to prevent further injury.

The officers worked together to pry the grate from the motor stairs and free the dog’s paw, according to the Port Authority's account.

The dog, a male named Scott, suffered multiple lacerations and puncture wounds to his rear paw and needed medical attention. A sergeant at the scene, Angel Lopez, flagged down a taxi for her and paid the fare to an animal hospital.

There was no immediate update on the animal's condition Thursday, but by the looks of the image above, it appears he will make it through OK.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

GOOD NEWSPort AuthorityanimalspathJournal Square
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us