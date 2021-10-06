COVID-19

White House to Announce Additional $1 billion Investment in Rapid, at-Home Covid Tests

A White House official said they plan to triple the number of at-home tests on the market by early November

By Heidi Przybyla and Shannon Pettypiece | NBC News

Christopher Hopefitch

The White House will announce Wednesday an additional $1 billion purchase of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests as some public health officials worry the U.S. could get hit with another wave of infections this winter.

The move, in addition to the FDA's recent authorization of a new rapid antigen test from ACON Laboratories, will significantly expand the nation's at-home testing capacity in the coming months, a White House official familiar with the coming announcement said. The White House has faced criticism that at-home rapid tests are not widely available, and that those on the market are too expensive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The plan will triple the number of at-home tests on the market by early November and quadruple that number by December, giving the U.S. 200 million tests per month, according to the White House official.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

COVID-19 testing 23 hours ago

FDA Issues Voluntary Recall for Some At-Home COVID Tests Due to False-Positive Results

vaccine mandate 5 hours ago

LA Adopts One of the Nation's Most Wide-Ranging COVID Vaccine Mandates

This article tagged under:

COVID-19CoronaviruspandemicFDAThe Biden Administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us