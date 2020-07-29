Virus Updates: Studies Find Heart Damage in Recovered Patients; Fla. Sets Death Toll Record

The U.S. reached more than 150,000 deaths and over 4.3 million cases in the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, according to a tally by NBC News.

The grim milestone came as President Donald Trump returned to promoting unproven claims that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, is an effective treatment for the coronavirus by sharing a video that has since been pulled down by social media platforms for spreading misinformation.

Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday there are early signs that a coronavirus outbreak could be brewing in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky. The so-called positivity rate, or the percentage of tests run that are positive, appears to be rising in those states — an early indication that the outbreak is worsening, Fauci said.

Fauci also said the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, but he doesn’t believe games need to stop now. The Marlins, which now have had their season paused, are stranded in Philadelphia, where they recently finished a series with the Phillies.

Meanwhile, local officials sounded alarms amid several instances of large gatherings without social distancing. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched an investigation into a "drive-in" Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons that didn't appear to follow the state's guidelines. And in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy condemned party-goers after police had to break up a 700-person house party.

Heart Damage Lingers in COVID-19 Patients, Even After Recovery

There is new evidence that COVID-19 can have lasting effects on heart health, which may go undetected in patients who assume they have recovered from the infection, NBC News reported.

Two studies from Germany, published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Cardiology, show how the virus can linger in the heart for months, even without producing symptoms.

The first study included 100 coronavirus patients from the University Hospital Frankfurt COVID-19 Registry. Most were otherwise healthy adults in their 40s and 50s.

All had MRIs of their heart two to three months after they were diagnosed with the virus, when many seemed to have fully recovered. Those images were compared to people who'd never had COVID-19. Out of those 100 COVID-19 patients, 78 still had visual signs that the virus had an impact on the heart. Sixty of those patients had signs of ongoing inflammation of the heart muscle.

Florida Sets Single-Day Record for Coronavirus Deaths With 186

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Florida increased by a new record of nearly 200 on Tuesday as the state added more than 9,200 new COVID-19 cases.

The 186 reported deaths from COVID-19 surpasses the previous single-day record of 173, set on July 23. The virus-related death toll for Florida residents rose to 6,117, NBC Miami reported.

In recent days an ominous sight outside a funeral home has been sending a shiver through a Miami-area town — a refrigerated trailer for storing bodies, NBC News reported.

Rumors that the corpses of coronavirus victims were being stored there — and unfounded fears that the bodies could spread the disease — have sparked several protests in recent days outside the San Jose Funeral Home in Hialeah.