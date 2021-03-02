coronavirus pandemic

Virus Updates: Merck to Help Produce J&J's COVID Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine will be available to eligible Americans beginning Tuesday. The one-dose shot became the third to receive emergency use authorization from the United States' Food and Drug Administration over the weekend.

With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed, states eager to reopen for business are easing virus restrictions despite warnings from health experts that moving too quickly could prolong the misery. “I remain deeply concerned about a potential shift in the trajectory of the pandemic,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday.

The U.S. has reported more than 516,000 deaths and 28 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from the U.S. and elsewhere:

Biden to Announce Merck Will Help Produce Rival J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine

Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly, a Biden administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon, a senior administration official tells NBC News. The official confirmed Merck's involvement on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden's public announcement.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

